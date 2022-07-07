Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Up 13% Over Last 7 Days

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $50.38 million and $7.22 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 13% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004785 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,901.28 or 1.00006061 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,078,542 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars.

