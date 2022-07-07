E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $794.15

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$794.15 and last traded at C$794.15, with a volume of 705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$800.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$837.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$883.31. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.66.
E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported C($66.52) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($829.17) million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About E-L Financial (TSE:ELF)
E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.
