e-Money Price Down 3.4% This Week (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $11.86 million and $353,838.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00002877 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00134982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.53 or 0.00860314 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00034134 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

