E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.09

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 166089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

EONGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on E.On from €12.00 ($12.50) to €12.50 ($13.02) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on E.On from €11.50 ($11.98) to €11.00 ($11.46) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on E.On from €11.00 ($11.46) to €10.50 ($10.94) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.11 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that E.On Se will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.3799 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. E.On’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

About E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

