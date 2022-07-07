Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Eagle Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Shares of EGBN opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.96. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $87.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.40 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,453,000 after purchasing an additional 77,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,186,000 after purchasing an additional 67,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

