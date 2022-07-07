East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) is Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s 4th Largest Position

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp accounts for about 3.0% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.22% of East West Bancorp worth $24,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 10.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 60,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $42,620,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 44,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.75.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on East West Bancorp to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

