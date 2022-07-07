Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Decreased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Eaton by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $128.00 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $123.18 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.58 and its 200-day moving average is $149.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

