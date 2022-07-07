Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Citigroup

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.40.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.07. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $123.18 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

