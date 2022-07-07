Einsteinium (EMC2) One Day Volume Tops $13,644.00

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $13,644.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00026350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00242719 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002136 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000908 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,688,924 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

