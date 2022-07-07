Electricité de France (EPA:EDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.63

Electricité de France S.A. (EPA:EDF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €8.63 ($8.99) and traded as high as €8.63 ($8.99). Electricité de France shares last traded at €8.48 ($8.83), with a volume of 4,139,019 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is €8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.62.
About Electricité de France (EPA:EDF)
