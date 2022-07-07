Electroneum (ETN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $61,452.00

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $53.12 million and approximately $61,452.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000321 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,923,484,328 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

