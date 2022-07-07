Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Trading Down 2.2%

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.59. 3,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 54,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

