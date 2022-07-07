Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.41.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,048,829 shares of company stock worth $328,740,043. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $328.22. 8,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,441. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $332.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $311.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $303.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.79.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.07%.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.