Emerald Advisors LLC Buys 2,473 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 108.6% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 377.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,934,000 after buying an additional 287,177 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.67. 97,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,798,870. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.90 and its 200-day moving average is $83.84. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.