Emerald Advisors LLC Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $1,882,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 83,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

BAC stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.62. 419,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,938,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.57. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

