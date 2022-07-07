Emerald Advisors LLC Purchases 615 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.2% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,684. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

