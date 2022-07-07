Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMP.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Bigler Nathanson sold 11,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.06, for a total transaction of C$510,124.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$830,996.52. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 7,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$359,854.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$65,534.56.

Shares of TSE EMP.A opened at C$39.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Empire has a 1-year low of C$36.20 and a 1-year high of C$46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

About Empire (Get Rating)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

