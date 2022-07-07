Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) & Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Head to Head Analysis

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) and Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.2% of Enfusion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Semrush shares are held by institutional investors. 61.9% of Semrush shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Enfusion and Semrush, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enfusion 0 3 4 0 2.57 Semrush 0 3 3 0 2.50

Enfusion currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.86%. Semrush has a consensus price target of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 25.15%. Given Enfusion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enfusion is more favorable than Semrush.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enfusion and Semrush’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enfusion $111.70 million 11.56 -$158.32 million N/A N/A Semrush $188.00 million 10.09 -$3.29 million ($0.05) -269.00

Semrush has higher revenue and earnings than Enfusion.

Profitability

This table compares Enfusion and Semrush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enfusion N/A N/A N/A Semrush -3.57% -3.91% -2.82%

Summary

Enfusion beats Semrush on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enfusion (Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines. The company also offers accounting/general ledger system, a real-time accounting book of record for chief financial officers, chief operating officers, accountants, and operations teams; Enfusion analytics system, which enables CIOs, portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to analyze portfolios through time horizons and automate customized visualized reports for internal and external stakeholders; and technology-powered and managed services. Enfusion Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Semrush (Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

