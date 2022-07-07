Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.21

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.21 and traded as high as C$3.22. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.06, with a volume of 581,010 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.31.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$567.79 million and a PE ratio of -4.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.21.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$332.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$328.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$629,923.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,762 shares in the company, valued at C$1,547,136.83.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.