Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Raises Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Enterprise Products Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Enterprise Products Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 72.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 40,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,478,164. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

