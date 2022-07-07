EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Down 17.3% in June

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 857,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.38.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $311.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

