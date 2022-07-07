Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.63

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 173870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EBKDY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €36.00 ($37.50) to €43.00 ($44.79) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60.

Erste Group Bank ( OTCMKTS:EBKDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank AG will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.5604 dividend. This is an increase from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.03%. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EBKDY)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

