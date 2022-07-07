ETHPad Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. ETHPad has a total market capitalization of $869,161.79 and approximately $50,346.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHPad coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ETHPad has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00119858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.21 or 0.00770151 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00015379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00033403 BTC.

ETHPad Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHPad

