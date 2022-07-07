EventChain (EVC) Price Up 60.5% This Week

EventChain (EVC) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a market capitalization of $41,712.27 and approximately $2,184.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded 60.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,104.50 or 1.00019316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002662 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

