EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CMO Sells 11,037.48 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 11,037.48. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,547 shares in the company, valued at 781,794.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ EVCM traded up 0.16 on Thursday, reaching 9.68. 237,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,205. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is 11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of 7.73 and a 12 month high of 23.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSG Equity L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $571,349,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 408,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 182,338 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,865,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,506 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at $2,316,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $1,235,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVCM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 19.36.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

