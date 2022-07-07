Evercore ISI Lowers Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Price Target to $5.00

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC cut their target price on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.20 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.76.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $2.58 on Thursday. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grab will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

