Evercore ISI Trims Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Price to $150.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $205.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABNB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.39.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $94.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.07. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 0.86. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total transaction of $42,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,797,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,871,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 644,936 shares of company stock worth $86,724,377. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 42.6% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Airbnb by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

