eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Up 9.7%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.80. 58,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,228,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of eXp World from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 3.09.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.56 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The company’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $744,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,704,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,807,173.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $53,360.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,010,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,494 shares of company stock valued at $4,444,129. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

