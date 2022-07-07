Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $524.64

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $524.64 and traded as high as $550.05. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $503.40, with a volume of 1,885 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$810.00 to C$820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

