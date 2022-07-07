Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Fastenal by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

