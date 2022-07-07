FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Shares Up 2.1%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.66. 5,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 20,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Analysts forecast that FAT Brands Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is -14.57%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wiederhorn sold 23,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $436,590.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,865.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 9,977 shares of company stock valued at $70,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. L & S Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

