Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Up 10.7%

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) shot up 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $27.83. 71,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,783,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

A number of research firms have commented on FATE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.10. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $31,085.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,893.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,104,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,986 shares of company stock worth $1,334,693. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

