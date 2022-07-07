Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $180.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferrari’s FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RACE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ferrari from €160.00 ($166.67) to €140.00 ($145.83) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $189.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.58.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Ferrari by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

