Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $180.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferrari’s FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RACE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ferrari from €160.00 ($166.67) to €140.00 ($145.83) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.55.
Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $189.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $167.45 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.58.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Ferrari by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
