Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.08-$8.98 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -$7.52 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.11-$5.33 EPS.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,234. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.58. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.26%.

RACE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($166.67) to €140.00 ($145.83) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

