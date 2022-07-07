Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) PT Lowered to €28.00

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from €29.00 ($30.21) to €28.00 ($29.17) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FRRVY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ferrovial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrovial from €30.00 ($31.25) to €27.00 ($28.13) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrovial from €33.61 ($35.01) to €34.00 ($35.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRVY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 30,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,240. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Ferrovial has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $32.74.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.