Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $288.16

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 288.16 ($3.49) and traded as low as GBX 278 ($3.37). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 279 ($3.38), with a volume of 194,638 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 413.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 287.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 302.90.
About Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV)
