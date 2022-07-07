Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Purchased by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 43,737 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 343,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 259,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 57,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,820. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85.

