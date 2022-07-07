Financial Contrast: Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) versus CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD)

CorMedix (NYSE:CRMD – Get Rating) and Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of CorMedix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Orgenesis shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of CorMedix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Orgenesis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for CorMedix and Orgenesis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorMedix 0 0 0 0 N/A Orgenesis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CorMedix and Orgenesis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorMedix -25,479.09% -41.69% -38.64% Orgenesis 11.76% 9.02% 5.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CorMedix and Orgenesis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorMedix $190,000.00 807.17 -$28.21 million ($0.72) -5.44 Orgenesis $35.50 million 1.62 -$18.05 million $0.17 13.65

Orgenesis has higher revenue and earnings than CorMedix. CorMedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orgenesis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CorMedix has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orgenesis has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orgenesis beats CorMedix on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CorMedix Company Profile (Get Rating)

CorMedix Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Orgenesis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orgenesis Inc., a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network. It focuses on autologous therapies, with processes and systems that are developed for each therapy using a closed and automated processing system approach that is validated for compliant production near the patient at their point of care for treatment of the patient. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Service, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

