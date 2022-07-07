First Merchants Corp Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,804 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after buying an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after buying an additional 787,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.76. The company had a trading volume of 116,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807,254. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Guggenheim cut their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

