First Merchants Corp Has $6.15 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.05. 16,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,804. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.96.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,165 shares of company stock worth $21,146,804. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

