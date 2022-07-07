First Merchants Corp Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.93.

BLK traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $619.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,418. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $626.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $727.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

