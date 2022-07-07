First Merchants Corp Sells 347 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Merchants Corp owned 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $15,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

BIV stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,121. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

