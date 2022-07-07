First Merchants Corp Sells 526 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Merchants Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $13.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $495.98. 57,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,403. The business’s 50 day moving average is $542.53 and its 200-day moving average is $580.59. The company has a market capitalization of $200.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $457.59 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

