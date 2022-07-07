First Merchants Corp Trims Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $449,778,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,362,000 after acquiring an additional 252,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,862,000 after buying an additional 233,026 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28,346.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 128,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,876,000 after buying an additional 127,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,340,000 after buying an additional 99,285 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.04.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $4.20 on Thursday, reaching $661.95. 7,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,549. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $748.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $619.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $659.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.