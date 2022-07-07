First PREMIER Bank Grows Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,084 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $109.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.49) to GBX 1,800 ($21.80) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.07) to GBX 1,900 ($23.01) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

