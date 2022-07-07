First PREMIER Bank Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

