First PREMIER Bank Has $1.29 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,878 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $313,456,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after purchasing an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $262,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $288.80 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

