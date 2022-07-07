First PREMIER Bank Has $960,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First PREMIER Bank lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,544 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $78.86 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average is $87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

