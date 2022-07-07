First PREMIER Bank Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $217.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.27.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

