First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,245. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

